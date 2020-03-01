Police investigating carjacking/robbery of Washington University students

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are investigating a carjacking the occurred Friday night just after 10 p.m. in the Skinker-DeBaliviere neighborhood. Police say 2 Washington University students, a 21-year-old male, and a 22-year-old female were robbed at gunpoint by 2 male suspects in the 6100 block of Pershing Avenue near Washington University.

An incident report says the male victim was inspecting the backup camera on the 2014 Volkswagen Passat when he was struck from behind in the head by one of the suspects. The suspects were armed and demanded the victim’s property. The victim’s complied and the suspects fled in the male victim’s vehicle.

The male victim refused medical treatment, and no else was injured.

An investigation is ongoing.