Police investigating double shooting in University City that left one victim dead

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – University City police officers are investigating a double shooting that happened in the 7800 block of Birchmont Avenue in University City at around 8:30 Saturday night.

Police say when they arrived to the scene they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to area hospitals.

A 24-year-old victim was pronounced dead by medical staff. The second 18-year-old victim is in stable condition.

The University City Bureau of investigations is on scene and investigating the incident. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the University City Police Department at 314-725-2211, Ext. 8010 or Crime Stoppers at 866-371- TIPS