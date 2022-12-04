BERKELEY, Mo. – St. Louis County Police are investigating a double shooting that left a man dead in Berkeley early Sunday morning.

According to reports, officers got the call of a shooting on the 6600 block of Larry Lane around 2:00 a.m. Police contacted, and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg upon arrival. He shared that he was in a gunfight with another man who inside the local residence.

Emergency crews responded, and the second shooter, 26-year-old Monterio Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene. The man who was first contacted by the police was taken to a nearby hospital and is suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

You are urged to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information. Please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward.