CASEYVILLE, Ill. – Police are investigating an early morning smash-and-grab at the Hucks gas station.

It happened shortly after 3:00 a.m. Wednesday at the location on Highway 157 near 64.

Three suspects smashed the window and made their way inside the store during the incident; later this morning, police updated Fox 2 and said two suspects were in custody.

The 24-hour gas station and store is currently closed while police investigate.

