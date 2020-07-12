Police investigating early Sunday morning homicide

ST. LOUIS – Police report a fatal shooting that happened at 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning at Goodfellow and McLarlan.
Police say the victim was a man in his 30s.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
