ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis police accident reconstruction unit is investigating a fatal crash in north St. Louis. The crash happened just before 6 p.m. Saturday evening at Riverview Drive and Scranton Avenue in the Baden neighborhood.

Police tell FOX 2/NEWS 11 that the crash involved 2 vehicles, and a female driver died at the scene.

Two juvenile passengers were also injured and were transported to the hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.