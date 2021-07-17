Police investigating fatal hit and run in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – St. Louis County Police officers are investigating a fatal hit and run in north St. Louis County.

Officers responded to the 9400 block of Halls Ferry Road when they found a man who had been hit. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead.

Police say the man was trying to cross Halls Ferry Road in a motorized wheelchair. As he was crossing eastbound, he was hit by a vehicle that left the scene.

The investigation is being led by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.