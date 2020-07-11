Breaking News
Police investigating fatal shooting at Berkeley PetroMart

BERKELEY, Mo. – Berkeley police officers responded to a shooting shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning at the PetroMart at 8601 Airport Road. 

When officers arrived they found a man, approximately 32 years old, lying on the pavement near a car in front of the gas station suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital for life-saving treatment but was pronounced dead shortly after.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is now leading the homicide investigation. 

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

