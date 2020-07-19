Police investigating fatal shooting in North Hanley MetroLink station parking lot

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – St. Louis County Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the parking lot of the North Hanley Transit Center at 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police say officers were in the area of the 4300 block of North Hanley Road when they heard several gunshots nearby. They located an unresponsive man on the pavement of the parking lot of the Transit Center. The victim had an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on scene shortly after.

Police say a group of people were dropped off at the parking lot after an evening out. They were confronted by a group of people that they had a dispute with earlier in the night. Another altercating resulted in the parking lot. A suspect shot the victim before fleeing the area in a dark sedan.

The homicide investigation remains very active at this time. We’ll have additional information as it become available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.