SOUTH ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating a fatal shooting overnight in south St. Louis.

Just before midnight, a man was shot along Christy Boulevard at Delor Street.

He was taken to the hospital where he died from his wounds.

The name of the man wasn’t immediately released. Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

Christy/Delor St Louis— Homicide

Adult male shooting victim conveyed to area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Homicide investigation. pic.twitter.com/E7PbXTKidn — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) June 12, 2020