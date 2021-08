MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Il. – The Illinois State Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that happened Saturday, July 31 at approximately 11:16 p.m. on Illinois Route 16 in Montgomery County. The driver and one of the two passengers were killed in the accident.

Police say the driver of a pickup truck, 51-year-old John Thompson of Witt, Illinois, was traveling southbound on Illinois Route 16 near North 19th Avenue when he drove off the right side of the road for unknown reasons. Thompson then overcorrected a few times before the truck went into a ditch and overturned.