Police investigating Friday night fatal shooting in north St. Louis county

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County police officers responded to the 6800 block of Champaigne Drive for a shooting at approximately 10:51 p.m. Friday night.

When officers arrived they found a man with at least one apparent gunshot wound. The victim was taking to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead.

The investigation is being led by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.