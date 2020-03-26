1  of  2
Police investigating homicide in Berkeley

BERKELEY, MO – The St. Louis County Police Department has taken the lead in the investigation of a fatal shooting in the city of Berkeley, Missouri.  Authorities say just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night, a Berkeley police officer was on patrol in the 6500 block of Jonas Place when he observed a male lying in the street.  The officer radioed for back-up, once additional officers were on the scene it was discovered that the victim was suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital for treatment. 

He later dies from his injuries.

If you have any information on this homicide, you’re asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477).

