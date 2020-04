Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- St. Louis County Police are investigating a deadly late night shooting.

The victim was found shot and killed just before 11:00 p.m. Wednesday on Balmoral Drive. That is in Glasgow Village in North St. Louis County. Nearby neighbors told police, they heard gunshots.

We are working to learn more about the victim, suspects and a motive.

Anyone who might have seen or heard something or has information about the case is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at (314) 615-5000

