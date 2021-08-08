Missing one-year-old girl found dead in Calhoun County, IL

UPDATE: The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department says the body of the missing one-year-old girl has been found.

CALHOUN CO., Il. – Police are investigating a the death of a one-year-old girl in Calhoun County, Illinois.

The girl had been missing since 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Her parents say they went out to dinner and were getting her ready for bed when her older brother let her out the front door.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department says that the body of the missing one-year-old girl has been found. The investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.