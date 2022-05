ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating a single vehicle fatal crash that happened on the I-55 northbound exit ramp to I-255 southbound, near Collinsville in Madison County.

The accident happened at around 4:20 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

The accident involved a motorcycle that overturned in the median. The driver of the motorcycle was ejected and killed.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. The investigation is ongoing.