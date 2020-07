ST. LOUIS – Two people were seriously injured Friday morning in an accident involving a pick-up truck and motorcycle in north St. Louis.

The crash around 1:15 a.m. on Natural Bridge Avenue at Newstead. Witnesses told police a pick-up truck driver was speeding when he hit the motorcycle.

Both motorcyclist were taken to the hospital.It is unclear if they were wearing a helmet.

More details will be posted as this story develops.

Car bs motorcycle https://t.co/LQPesaVRRx — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) July 23, 2020