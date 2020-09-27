Police investigating multiple weekend homicides and shootings

ST. LOUIS – It’s been a violent weekend in the city of St. Louis that left at least two people dead and multiple people injured, including an infant, in separate shootings.

Police are looking for information on several shootings. If you have any information, you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 (TIPS).

Police continue to investigate after a woman was shot and killed in north St. Louis just before 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon along Lexington Avenue. When police arrived on scene they found a woman who had been shot in the head. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. So far, no suspect information has been released.

Police are also investigating a murder in the Penrose neighborhood of north St. Louis, just a few blocks away from the other shooting. This shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning at North Kingshighway and Margaretta Avenue. Police say that a man in his 40’s was shot and killed.

An infant was grazed by a bullet during a triple shooting in the Lewis Place neighborhood of St. Louis Saturday evening. Police say a man, woman and infant were shot in the 4700 block of Vernon just after 6:00 p.m.



The three victims were taken to a hospital by a private car. Other information was not immediately known.

With three months left in the year we’ve already surpassed the 194 homicides in all of 2019 and the 186 homicides in 2018.