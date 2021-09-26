Police investigating overnight shooting in north city

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis city police officers are investigating a shooting that happened on I-70 westbound and Madison.
Police say the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
A woman was shot in the head. Homicide detectives have been requested.
