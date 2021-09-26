Police investigating overnight shooting in north city

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis city police officers are investigating a shooting that happened on I-70 westbound and Madison.

Police say the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

A woman was shot in the head. Homicide detectives have been requested.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News