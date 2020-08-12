Police investigate shooting at north St. Lous County apartment complex

BLACKJACK Mo. – St. Louis County police are investigating an early morning shooting at a north St. Louis County apartment complex.

Police received the call around 6:30 a.m. of the shooting at the Whisperer Lake Apartments located in the 4600 block of Whisper Lake drive in BlackJack.

Officers used crime scene tape to block off a walkway between the parking lot and an entrance to one of the buildings. Fox 2 Nissan Rogue Runner reports detectives and a Crime Lab Technician are searching for evidence on the ground.

Few details have been released about the shooting, but the police have confirmed that homicide has been requested to conduct the investigation.

