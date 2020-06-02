Police investigating robbery attempt at South City car dealership

SOUTH ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are investigating after suspects attempted to break into a Don Brown Chevrolet car dealership in South City early Tuesday morning.

Investigators are looking to review surveillance footage of the individuals who attempted to break into a lockbox holding vehicle keys outside of the service department.

Don Brown Jr. says he was notified by the alarm company that there were people in the building and cars were being stolen. He counted 13 people inside the dealership.

It appears no vehicles were stolen from the lot.

