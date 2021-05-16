Police investigating Saturday night fatal shooting in north St. Louis city

ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the 1900 block of Arlington Avenue around 11:45 p.m. Saturday night.
Police say they responded to a call for a shooting in the 5300 block of Lotus. They found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1900 block of Arlington. The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Homicide Division responded and assumed the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).