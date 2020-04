WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. – Police came under fire overnight in Washington Park, Illinois. Officers were investigating a shooting on Portland Place around 10:45 p.m. Monday.

Then just before midnight, someone fired shots at the officers investigating that shooting. Authorities confirmed no officers were hit.

The victim from the initial investigation was taken to a local hospital. Police brought in a canine unit to search for the shooter, but no arrest has been made.

