Police investigating south county apartment fire that left one dead

ST. LOUIS – A man was found dead in a south county apartment following a fire Sunday just after 8:45 a.m.

Police said officers from the South County Precinct responded to the small fire in the 4000 block of Nottingham Estates Drive. The building was evacuated and the fire was put out. Officers then found the man.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons, the St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit, and the Crime Scene Unit are investigating.

