Police investigating two-car fatal accident on westbound I-70

ST. LOUIS – Police report a fatal two-car accident on westbound I-70 at Madison at approximately 3 a.m. Saturday morning.
Police say one man died. Accident reconstruction has been requested. No further information is available at this time.
