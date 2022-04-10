ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating two separate early morning shootings that left one man dead and a teenager injured.

Police say a little after 2 a.m. Sunday morning at 5800 West Florissant a 60-year-old man was shot and killed. The man was shot in the stomach. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Around 1:40 a.m. Sunday, a 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg. The shooting happened on Ferris Avenue near Goodfellow Boulevard in north St. Louis. Police say the victim was conscious and breathing.