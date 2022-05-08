ST. LOUIS – St. Louis city homicide detectives are investigating two separate fatal shootings that happened late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

The first shooting happened at around 11:15 p.m. Saturday at 5200 Ridge Avenue. Police say a man was shot in the chest. He was not conscious, but breathing but was later pronounced dead at an area hospital. A woman was also shot in the foot.

At 2 a.m., another man was fatally shot at Marcus and Labadie Avenues. Police say he was not conscious or breathing when they arrived to the scene. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.