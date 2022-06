ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating two shootings in St. Louis.

The first incident happened at around 9:15 a.m. Sunday at Shreve and Lexington in north St. Louis. A woman was shot in the leg. She is conscious and breathing and taken to an area hospital.

Officers are also investigating a shooting that happened at Boyle Avenue and Papin Street. A man was shot in the hip. He was conscious and breathing and taken to an area hospital.