Police issue charges for second suspect in 2019 homicide

ST. LOUIS- An East St. Louis man is now facing second-degree murder charges for his role in a 2019 North County murder. At-large warrants have been issued for 21-year-old Makyia Fowler. Fowler is also charged with sexual trafficking of a child.

St. Louis County police say Darren Woods died in the November crime at the Budget Inn in Spanish Lake.

The probable cause statement says Fowler was working with Woods to recruit, house, and promote a juvenile for commercial sexual acts.

The court document says Fowler and Woods took sexually explicit photographs and video of a juvenile. Some of the content was posted on the internet as advertisement for sexual acts involving the juvenile.

Police say Fowler and Woods gained a monetary benefit from the sexual acts performed by the juvenile.

Police say a man named Eric Moore showed up for a sexual encounter and got into an argument over the price.

Fowler learned about the disagreement and entered the room. That’s when police say Moore pointed a gun at Fowler, and demanded his money back.

Police say Woods also entered the room and was shot and killed by Moore.