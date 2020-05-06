Police issue Endanger Person Advisory for teen

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – The St. Louis County Police Departments is on the lookout for a 15-year-old teen with a history of attempted suicide.

15-year-old Derrick M. Hall has been missing since he walked away from a facility on Tuesday (May 5th) evening located in the 1900 block of Pennsylvania. An Endangered Person Advisory was issued to aid in locating Hall.

Police say Hall is an African American male, height 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 145 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes, dark complexion, has missing teeth, and was last seen wearing a gray jacket, sweatpants, and tennis shoes.

If you have seen Derrick Hall, please call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.