Police issue endangered person advisory for missing St. Louis County man

CARSONVILLE, Mo. – St. Louis County Police have issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a man who went missing early this morning. Police say that Edmond Burns, 19, left his home on foot in the 8800 block of Torii Drive around 1:00 am. He is a non-verbal autistic man who has been diagnosed with ADD.

Police describe Burns as a black male, age 19, with a height of 5’5″, and weighs 110 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and has a dark complexion. He was last known to be wearing a gray t-shirt and jean shorts.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.