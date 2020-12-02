Police issue Silver Advisory Alert for missing woman on dialysis

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department issued an Endangered Silver Advisory alert Wednesday for a woman in her 60s with a medical condition.

Police say 61-year-old Trina Miller who has been diagnosed with Schizophrenia and is on dialysis was last seen receiving treatment at Kidney Care on Chouteau Avenue Nov. 25.

She was seen walking from the area but has not been seen since.

Miller is described as a black female who is 5’2 tall weighing approximately 205 pounds.

She has black hair possibly in small ponytails and brown eyes.

Miller was last known to be wearing a long black puffy coat with a hood, black pants, and grey shoes.

If anyone has information related to the Miller should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5387.