Investigators: Juvenile admits to starting fire at Dierbergs store

DES PERES, Mo. – The Des Peres Department of Public Safety closed an investigation into a suspicious fire at a local Dierbergs store after a juvenile admitted to starting the fire.

The fire took place Wednesday, Jan. 20 at the Dierbergs store at 1080 Lindemann Road. The fire began around 8:10 p.m. in the paper aisle, located in the middle of the store.

No one was injured and the managers on duty safely evacuated the store. The sprinkler system did activate. The fire was put out approximately 90 minutes later.

Members of the Des Peres Department of Public Safety Detective Bureau, the St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Division, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms handled the investigation.

A spokesperson for the public safety department did not say what led investigators to the juvenile suspect, only that the individual admitted to intentionally setting the fire.

The case has been referred to the juvenile court system.