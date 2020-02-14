Police link 6-year-old SC girl's death to neighbor found dead in his home

CAYCE, S.C. (WSPA) – Authorities on Friday identified the body of a man whose death is reportedly linked to that of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik. Both bodies were found Thursday.

According to Sgt. Evan Antley, the public information officer for Cayce Department of Public Safety, Faye ’s body was found Thursday in a wooded area between her home and a nearby auto parts business after evidence led officers to search that area.

Antley said that based on preliminary information, they believe that Faye’s body had not been in the location long and that a short time later, authorities located a deceased man at his residence near Faye’s home.

Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the man’s body as that of Coty Scott Taylor, 30.

Antley said Taylor was a neighbor of Swetlik. He also said Taylor was not related to and was not a friend of the girl.

Fisher said an autopsy will be performed possibly on Saturday.

According to Antley, the evidence that led to the discovery of Faye’s body was found inside a trash can outside of Taylor’s home.

Antley said that Taylor has no criminal history.

“We have no reason to believe that there is an active threat in the Churchill Heights community,” Antley said. “We have no suspect, no arrests, not seeking any persons of interest at this time.”

Antley said the investigation is ongoing.

“This has been a tragic situation for our community and for our department and for everyone who has been following the story. Thanks to the community for tips. Without them we might not be where we are,” Antley said.

Cayce Department of Public Safety officials also released the initial 911 call of Faye’s mother calling to report her daughter was missing.

On the 911 call, Faye’s mother, Selena Collins, told dispatchers that her 6-year-old daughter had been playing outside in the front yard of their home and reported that she had not seen her in an hour.

Faye’s mother, who could be heard crying on the call, went on to give a description of her daughter.