Police looking for missing 17-year-old teen

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County Police issued an Endangered Person advisory for a missing 17-year-old teen. They say he is suicidal.
Police say Carsavion Brown-Belton was last seen Thursday at 8:30 a.m. in the 11000 block of Bellefontaine Road.
Carsavion is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, and orange and black Nike shoes.
If you know anything about Carsavion’s whereabouts, call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.