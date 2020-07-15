Police looking for missing 75-year-old man who threatened to take his own life

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a 75-year-old man who went missing after, they said, he threatened to take his own life.

Louis Bodway was last seen leaving his home on Lemay Ferry Road at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. Surveillance footage shows him getting out of a cab at River City Casino in Lemay and walking towards a trail leading to the Mississippi River.

A family member told investigators, Bodway mentioned he wanted to kill himself by jumping into the river. Bodway left without his cell phone and currently does not his wallet in his possession.

Police describe Bodway as a white man, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 240 pounds with a bald head and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and khaki shorts.

Anyone with information should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.