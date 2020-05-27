Breaking News
IL: 4,923 deaths/ 113,195 cases; MO: 686 deaths/ 12,291 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

Police looking for suspect after three people shot Wednesday morning

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Police are looking for whoever is responsible for shooting three people Wednesday morning in north St. Louis.

Police responded to reports of shots fired North Market street near East Prairie just before 2:00 a.m

Police say a man was found on the scene shot in the foot. He was taken to a hospital for treatment

According to police, two other victims showed up to a nearby hospital with injuries as well.

Police say they do not know if the shootings are related and currently have no suspect information. Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News