Police looking for suspect after three people shot Wednesday morning

ST. LOUIS – Police are looking for whoever is responsible for shooting three people Wednesday morning in north St. Louis.

Police responded to reports of shots fired North Market street near East Prairie just before 2:00 a.m

Police say a man was found on the scene shot in the foot. He was taken to a hospital for treatment

According to police, two other victims showed up to a nearby hospital with injuries as well.

Police say they do not know if the shootings are related and currently have no suspect information. Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.