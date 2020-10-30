Police looking for woman accused of stealing from Walgreens

BALLWIN, Mo. – The Ballwin Police Department is looking for a woman accused of stealing items from a pharmacy store.

Police say a woman entered Walgreens located in the 13000 block of Manchester wearing a yellow coat, grabbed a cart, and shopped for a bit before going to the counter.

When she approached the checkout, she had put liquor, a pet bed, a Red Bull, and toys in her cart. Officials say she pushed her cart past the checkout counter, through the door, and exited the store.

If you have any information, call the Ballwin Police Department at (636) 227-9636 or you can also send an anonymous tip and be eligible for a reward by calling CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

