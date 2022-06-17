MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance with identifying a man found deceased two weeks ago in a wooded area in the Metro East.

The victim is believed to be between 30 and 50 years old and up to five feet, eight inches tall. Police say he is possibly of Hispanic descent. Authorities say the man is missing his front row of teeth.

When he was found, the man was last seen wearing a Michael Jordan jacket, Black Russell brand dri-powered T-shirt and a white long-sleeved thermal shirt. Investigators say the man was found in the Pontoon Beach area, but have not yet determined how he died.

If you have any information that can help identify the victim, contact the Pontoon Beach Police Department at 618-931-5100 or Madison County Coroner’s Office at 618-692-7478.