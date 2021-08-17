Police make arrest in Ferguson double murder case

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man wanted in connection with the shooting death of two women in Ferguson over the weekend has been arrested.

Ferguson Police Chief Frank McCall Jr. said the man was taken into custody Tuesday without incident in St. Louis City. The suspect’s name has not been released, pending formal charges.

The shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, at a home on Meadowcrest Drive.

Police found two women in their late 20s dead inside a home. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones on Monday identified one of the victims as her niece.

Chief McCall said the shooting was sparked by a confrontation. One woman arrived at the home on Meadowcrest in Ferguson. A fight outside escalated and the woman and the resident became involved in a physical altercation.

While this was going on, a relative of somebody at the home tried to break the fight up but failed to do so. Two other women also arrived, fought, and were assaulted.

At some point, one of the women ran into the house with a gun.

One person related to the resident fired his weapon and killed both women.