Police: Man arrested at Des Moines airport after gun found

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police say a man was arrested this weekend at the Des Moines International Airport after a loaded handgun was found in his carry-on bag.

The Des Moines Register reports that the incident happened Sunday.

Transportation Security Administration spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein said in a news release that nine bullets were found in the gun, including a round in the chamber. The man was arrested by Des Moines police and faces a weapons charge.

Farbstein says it was the third loaded firearm found by TSA agents in Des Moines this year. Twelve loaded guns were found at the airport last year,