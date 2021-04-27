Police: Man dead, teen injured in north St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say a man died and a 13-year-old boy was injured in a shooting inside a store on the north side of St. Louis. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the shooting happened just before 7 p.m. Monday inside Martin’s Market at Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Billups Avenue.
Police have not released the names of the victims, but say the man who died was in his 30s. Police say the teen was shot in his upper body and was conscious when help arrived.
Police have not announced any arrests or named any suspects in the shooting.