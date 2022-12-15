ST. ANN, Mo. – Police have arrested a man accused of following a woman out of a St. Ann store and robbing her at gunpoint earlier this week.

The situation developed Monday at a Walgreens location, according to a Facebook post from the St. Ann Neighborhood Watch, which shares information on behalf of the city’s police department.

Investigators say a woman was counting a large amount of money at a checkout counter before she paid for items and walked out of the store. The suspect, who was next in line, reportedly told the checker that her forget something and left the store.

Police say the suspect then entered his vehicle and followed the woman back to her home. When she got out of the car, the suspect approached her, flashed a gun and took off with her money.

The victim then contacted the St. Ann Police Department, who used a FLOCK camera system to identify the suspect vehicle. Police issued a warrant for the suspect’s arrest on Tuesday.

St. Ann police are handling the investigation. As of Thursday, police say the victim has not had her money returned.