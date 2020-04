ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday morning just north of downtown.

According to Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to Cass Avenue and N. 13th Street around 11:30 a.m. for a shooting.

Police found an adult man with a gunshot wound to his stomach. He was conscious and breathing and taken to a local hospital.