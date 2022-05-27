ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police said a man was shot and critically wounded moments after stealing another person’s AR-15 style rifle outside a Wellston store on Friday.

The incident happened around 2:50 p.m. in front of the Wellston Food Market in the 6200 block of Page Avenue. A person carried a rifle into the store but did not use the weapon in a threatening manner, according to authorities.

After leaving the store, a man approached the rifle-toting individual and demanded the weapon. The individual complied and handed over the rifle. This person then began shooting at the man who took the rifle. A shootout ensued between both parties.

During the shootout, two innocent bystanders were struck by gunfire. Their injuries are non-life-threatening.

The man who took the rifle was shot multiple times. The victim of the robbery left the scene, but police believe another man returned moments later and again shot the man who took the rifle.

Officers found the man who took the rifle laying in front of the store with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital and remains in critical condition.

The North County Police Cooperative is investigating and asking anyone with information to call 314-499-6090 or 314-428-6868.