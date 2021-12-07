Police: Man wanted to shoot students at Festus High School in name of Kyle Rittenhouse

FESTUS, Mo. — A 27-year-old man is accused of threatening to shoot students at a Missouri high school.

Police said the suspect, identified as Mitchell Lovelace, posted a threat to social media on Dec. 4 that stated: “I’m going to shoot Festus High School students in the name of Kyle Rittenhouse.”

Festus officers were notified of the threat and immediately responded to Lovelace’s house, where they arrested him.

Lovelace was charged with making a terrorist threat in the second degree. He is being held without bond at the Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office in Hillsboro.

The Festus R-6 School District was made aware of the threat and notified students and parents. School resource officers are also on heightened patrol at all of the district’s campuses.

Kyle Rittenhouse shot three men, killing two of them and injuring the third, during a protest against police brutality in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in the summer of 2020. He was acquitted of all charges last month after testifying he acted in self-defense.