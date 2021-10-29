Police need help identifying human remains found in north St. Louis County

FLORISSANT, Mo. — Police need the public’s help with identifying partial human remains found earlier this month in north St. Louis County.

Officers found the remains in Coldwater Creek near the 6700 block of Finchdale Court on October 8. Police searched the area but could not find any further remains.

Upon further investigation, authorities determined the remains belong to an adult male, at least 6 feet tall, with a previously broken ankle that healed. He was also found wearing a black Sketcher shoe, sized 10-and-a-half.

North St. Louis County Police a black Sketcher shoe similar to this one was found with the human remains discovered in Coldwater Creek on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.

The St. Louis County Medical Examiner believes the partial remains were in the water for about three to eight weeks before police found them.

Police have not released any further details. Anyone with information can call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).