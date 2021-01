ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a recent armed robbery.

Detectives say the man they’re searching for held up the 7-Eleven on Chippewa near Macklind on January 9.

They said he was wearing a distinctive black hoodie with “Levi Strauss” written on it in yellow.

Police said he was also carrying a handgun with a drum magazine.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).