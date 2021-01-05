Police need help identifying people suspected of charging $20,000 to stolen credit cards

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County Police from the South County Precinct are asking for help identifying the women in surveillance photos who are suspected of credit card theft.

A woman’s wallet was stolen on Wednesday, November 18 at the Costco located at 4200 Rusty Road. Police said her credit cards were then used at nearby stores to purchase approximately $10,000 worth of jewelry and electronics.

The same suspects also stole credit cards from the Machester Costco that same day. Police said, “that victim’s credit cards were used for another $10,000 worth of electronics from nearby stores.”

The suspects include the two women pictured and a man who was not pictured. Police said the suspects were “possibly driving a silver Ford Edge.” One woman was wearing Dolce & Gabbana tennis shoes with a flower print and “was also possibly carrying a miniature white dog in a backpack-style dog carrier,” according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Vitale by phone at 314-615-4266 or email him at dvitale@stlouisco.com.