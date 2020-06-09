Police need help identifying suspects in fatal shooting at Lee’s Pawn Shop

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Metropolitan Police released a video to help find the remaining persons of interest in the fatal shooting at Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry.

Two people have already been arrested in connection with the shooting. The video shows 8 other suspects involved in the incident.

Retired Capt. David Dorn died in the shooting which happened while the store was being looted.

Police hope anyone with information will contact the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or anyone contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to $45,000 for a tip that leads to an arrest.